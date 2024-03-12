EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan allots 100 days for War 2; To shoot through 2024 with Jr NTR

Hrithik Roshan is among the most admired Indian actors who has been entertaining the audience for almost two and a half decades. He is now working on not just his biggest film yet, but also potentially the biggest film of 2025, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates His Silver Jubilee With The Release Of War 2

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his silver jubilee into movies with the release of War 2 on Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to War, a blockbuster directed by Siddharth Anand. While the first part had him share screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the sequel will have him collaborate with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani for the very first time, much to the credit of Yash Raj Films.

Hrithik Roshan Allots Over 100 Days For The Shoot Of War 2

Being the kind of a performer who devotes his life into the movies he makes, Hrithik Roshan isn't doing any different with War 2. A source close to the development said, "Leaving no stone unturned, Hrithik Roshan has allotted over 100 days for the shoot of the War 2. In the over 100 days of shoot, Hrithik will be shooting his solo sequences as well as combination sequences with Jr. NTR". "Much like Hrithik, Jr. NTR is also devoting around a 100 days for the film. The film will be packed with high-octane action and drama. Needless to say, there will be dance and romance too", the source added.

The Mumbai Schedule Of War 2 Is Currently Underway With Hrithik Roshan In Presence

After the wrap of a couple of outdoor schedules, the movie is currently being shot in Mumbai, with Hrithik. Kiara Advani is expected to join the team soon, in this schedule. The principal photography will go on till the end of the year, after which the movie will go into post-production, to be ready for a grand Independence Day 2025 release.

War 2 Is The 6th Film Of YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is the 6th film of the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The YRF Spy Universe is hands down the most valued IP of India and it is just getting bigger. Yash Raj Films are aggressively expanding the IP with more super-spies. War 2 will be followed by a film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh and then there of course is Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan in line. One can expect a crossover of spies in every spy film hereafter.

How excited are you to see Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR share screen space in War 2?

