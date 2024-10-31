KA Twitter Review: Is Kiran Abbavaram's action thriller worth watching? Check what netizens are saying

With so many movies releasing on the same day, you might be confused about what to watch on Diwali. Right? If you were planning to watch Kiran Abbavaram's KA but are not sure whether the movie would be worth your time, then you have landed on the right page. Before booking the tickets for the Telugu action thriller, do not miss these 11 tweets to know what the netizens are saying about KA on X (formerly Twitter).

So far, the moviegoers have been loving the movie. Many are impressed with the unique storyline, direction, screenplay, and most importantly, the performances by the lead actor, Kiran Abbavaram. Besides, what caught everyone's attention was the way the climax was written and executed in the screenplay. The majority of the moviegoers loved how the suspense was built toward the climax which kept them clinged to their seats.

Showering praise on the actor, one user on X wrote, “KA is the best movie in your career. Idhoka mailu raayi anna. The way second half goes was out of the box for me. Climax is well written and crafted.” Another user penned, “Just watched #ka what an incredible Movie Thanks @Kiran_Abbavaram anna For bringing new world of movie. Fire interval bang and climax was terrific Finally #blockbuster kotasam Anna”

Directed by Sujith Maddela and Sandeep Maddela, Telugu action thriller KA stars Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley in crucial roles. The plot of KA focuses on a man who wakes up with no memory of his life. Further, the movie explores how he finds himself in a high-security interrogation cell. The movie takes another turn when a mysterious interrogator uses hypnosis to uncover the man's forgotten life, which is filled with rogue activities.

With such first reviews, it is safe to say that KA has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster hit at the box office. If you have already watched the movie, do not forget to tell us how you like KA in the comments.

