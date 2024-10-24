Telugu movies releasing during Diwali 2024: Kiran Abbavaram’s KA, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar and more

With the festive season around the corner, it’s the perfect time to gather your friends and family and head to your nearest cineplex to enjoy the highly-anticipated releases. If that's your plan, look no further as we list down the upcoming Telugu movies scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2024, which must be on your watchlist.

Telugu movies releasing during Diwali 2024

KA

Release date: October 31, 2024

Directed by: Sujith Maddela, Sandeep Maddela

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley

Starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, KA is an upcoming Telugu action thriller. The film is set to release pan-India during Diwali 2024 and has already garnered significant attention from audiences. The storyline revolves around a man who wakes up with no memory of his life and finds himself in a high-security interrogation cell. A mysterious interrogator uses hypnosis to uncover the man's forgotten life, which is filled with rogue activities.

Lucky Baskhar

Release date: October 31, 2024

Directed by: Venky Alturi

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Sachin Khedekar, Vijay

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar is another highly anticipated Telugu film releasing this Diwali, which has captured a lot of attention. From its first glimpse, the movie has won hearts with its simplicity, especially through the characters portrayed by the actors. The plot follows a cash-strapped bank cashier who gets drawn into the world of money laundering, leading him into risky and dangerous ventures.

Zebra

Release date: October 31, 2024

Directed by: Eashvar Karthic

Cast: Satyadev, Dhanajaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Amrutha Iyengar, Sunil, Ramaraju, Suresh Chandra Menon, Kalyani Natarajan

Zebra is one of the most anticipated Telugu crime thrillers, arriving in theaters this Diwali 2024. Headlined by Satyadev, the film boasts a multi-starrer cast and has already promised a massive response from audiences. Produced by Padmaja Films Pvt Ltd and Old Town Pictures, with music composed by Ravi Basrur, the movie is a gripping financial crime thriller that revolves around the rivalry between two key characters.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these exciting releases and enjoy the festive season with a cinematic experience!

