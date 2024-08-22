PICS: Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak celebrate love as they tie the knot in a destination wedding in Coorg

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak have started a new chapter in their lives with a dreamy wedding ceremony held on August 22 in the picturesque hill station of Coorg, Karnataka. The event, attended by family and friends, was a grand affair that blended traditional and modern elements.

Photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral, showcasing the couple's joyful celebration. One memorable photo features a group of men from the groom's side dressed in traditional attire - white dhotis with golden borders and matching shirts. Seated at the center, Kiran Abbavaram is adorned with an angavastram.

Another picture captures Kiran and Rahasya seated opposite each other, holding a coconut wrapped in ceremonial threads. Kiran is dressed in a traditional white sherwani, paired with a golden-bordered dhoti and a matching turban adorned with pearls. Rahasya, radiant in a gold Kanjeevaram saree with intricate embroidery, complements her look with traditional South Indian jewelry, including a maang tikka, earrings, and necklaces. Her hair, adorned with flowers, completes the classic South Indian bridal look.

The wedding was further enhanced by vibrant floral decorations and elegant drapes, creating a stunning backdrop for the couple's special day.

Kiran and Rahasya first met on the sets of their debut film, Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru and their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship over the years. The couple got engaged in March 2024, and their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many fans. Their journey together has been marked by shared experiences and mutual support, making their wedding a celebration of their enduring bond.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Kiran and Rahasya participated in various pre-wedding rituals, including the Pellikoduku ceremony held in Kiran's hometown near Kadapa. The couple chose to keep their wedding celebrations intimate, focusing on the love and commitment they share.

