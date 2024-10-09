Kaathal - The Core director Jeo Baby explains why there weren’t intimate scenes in his movie

Mammootty has been creating quite a buzz with his movies over the years. In 2023, the superstar played the lead role in Jeo Baby's film "Kaathal—The Core". There were speculations about why the film did not include any intimate scenes, with some suggesting that it was due to Mammootty playing the lead role.

However, the film’s director, Jeo Baby, denied this in an interview with The New Indian Express. He said, “I still have the first draft of the script. The movie is about two individuals in love. I didn’t feel the need to include scenes where they hug or kiss. If Mammootty wasn’t available, I would have made Kaathal with any other actor.”

Furthermore, the director added that he decided to cast Mammootty as the protagonist because he wanted an actor who was aware of the challenges faced by people in the LGBTQ community. The director also added that the superstar was also wondering why he chose him to play the lead, which is when he revealed that he needed an actor who could understand the theme.

Jeo Baby further explained that they had started filming within six months of sharing the story with Mammootty, who postponed the shoot of Kannur Squad for this film. Additionally, the director also revealed that the final script of the movie was completed after discussing it with Mammootty on three different occasions and it was he who suggested casting Jyothika in the lead role.

For those who are wondering, Kaathal—The Core is a 2023 Malayalam film starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles. The film tells the story of Mathew Devassy, a retired bank manager who is running in the local elections.

When his wife unexpectedly files for divorce, claiming that he is homosexual, things take a sudden turn for Mathew. The movie then explores how Mathew confronts the challenges of the divorce and comes to terms with his own sexuality. This film delves deeply into the theme of same-sex relationships and was a huge success in theaters.

