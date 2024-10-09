Trivikram compares Samantha’s stardom with Rajinikanth: ‘I was just telling Alia Bhatt…’

Trivikram Srinivas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen together as special guests for Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra promotions in Hyderabad. During the event, director Trivikram lauded Sam by equating her prominence in Indian cinema close to superstar Rajinikanth.

The director in a video shared by Suresh PRO said, “I was just telling Alia Bhatt garu on how Rajinikanth sir is the only actor who has a solid fanbase in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. Other than Rajinikanth garu, it is Samantha who has a fanbase in all languages as well.”

As soon as the director finished speaking about Sam, the crowd went crazy with emotions and cheered for her as she smiled sitting beside Alia Bhatt. For those who don’t know, director Trivikram had first worked together in the Pawan Kalyan starrer blockbuster movie Attarintiki Daredi back in 2013.

The actor and director duo continued their success streak in the following years with movies like S/O Satyamurthy starring Allu Arjun and Nithiin starrer A Aa.

In the same event that happened in Hyderabad recently, Alia Bhatt also went on to praise the Kaththi actress and called her a “pan-Indian superstar.” Moreover, the RRR actress also lauded Sam on how she has grown in the industry with her strength and resilience, highlighting how it isn’t easy to be a woman in a man’s world.

Moving ahead, Samantha has been making the headlines recently after being dragged into a controversy sparked by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. The minister had recently commented that the actress and her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya happened due to the illicit involvement of the politician KTR of the BRS party. The comments made by the minister was condemned by the actress along with her ex-husband, deeming it false and baseless.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently working in the series Rakt Brahmand—The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The show is created by The Family Man makers Raj & DK, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal also play key roles in it.

Samantha is also playing the lead role in the much-anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

