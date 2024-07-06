PHOTOS: Atlee and his wife Priya make stylish entry at Anant-Radhika's sangeet; couple looks like match made in heaven

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in the most grand way possible with a sangeet ceremony in Mumbai last night. People from Indian cinema came together to be a part of the couple’s union.

Jawan director Atlee Kumar and his wife, Krishna Priya, also graced the occasion, looking like a true power couple. Dressed in similar design outfits, Mr and Mrs Atlee looked like a match made in heaven.

Atlee and wife at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

The star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfolded grandly on July 3 in Mumbai. This was part of the pre-wedding festivities planned ahead of the couple’s marriage, scheduled for July 12.

Several famous personalities, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, graced the occasion. Renowned filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his lovely wife, Krishna Priya, were also spotted at the event.

They looked adorable in their matching clothes, which made them look stylish and elegant. Priya wore a vibrant floral pattern lehenga with a blazer, while her husband wore a similar print sherwani.

Atlee went for black pants and shoes to complete his look, and his wife kept her look minimal by ditching earrings. She looked gorgeous in a statement neckpiece and a sleek ponytail hairdo.

What is Atlee up to in his career?

Atlee last worked on one of the biggest films of 2023, Jawan. The film features Shah Ruk Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles.

Advertisement

He will next be a part of a mega-budget action thriller starring Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan. Reportedly, Atlee has been in talks with both superstars for the last few months and things are proceeding in the right direction.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film will be a two-hero feature film that warrants the presence of superstars. Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have loved the script Atlee is working on and are excited about this collaboration. However, the paperwork will happen once they hear the complete narration later this month.

For the unversed, Atlee’s next would mark the first collaboration between Salman and Kamal Haasan, and this is truly a cinematic treat for the audience.

Moreover, the Jawan director is gearing up for his upcoming Hindi film, Baby John, as a producer. Directed by Kalees, the action-thriller stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raj Tarun breaks silence over his girlfriend’s recent allegations; says ‘Lavanya is blackmailing me’