Kalki 2898 AD: Arjun Das recalls a fanboy moment when he got to dub opposite Amitabh Bachchan; 'I would never have dreamt...'

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD has become one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The audience accepted Nag Ashwin's dynamic vision with open hearts and showered their immense love and affection over the revolutionary sci-fi thriller.

The audience also praised the several cameos in the film especially, the role of Lord Krishna.

Recently, Arjun Das, who has dubbed the voice of Lord Krishna in the film, took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to express gratitude. He also gushed about having gotten the opportunity to dub alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Arjun Das shares his experience from Kalki 2898

Arjun Das penned a long note and shared a blurry picture from the dubbing session.

The actor wrote, “I received a call from Swapna a few weeks ago, and she said that we would like you to dub for Lord Krishna in Kalki. At first, I was a little hesitant but then she went on to say two things that you will be talking to Amitabh Bachchan and just trust us.”

Arjun continued, “Being a fan since was little and having tried to mimic his voice in both school and college, I wasn't sure if I would have it in me to dub. I remember flying into Hyderabad and the moment I reached the studio, I requested the engineer to play Amitabh Sir's dub. From the moment I heard Bachchan Sir's voice, it took a while for it to sink in. All I could hear was his iconic dialogues playing in my head.”

Advertisement

Arjun further continued, “All those days in school saying his dialogues to an audience. And here I am actually listening to his voice and I have to share dialogues with him. Pheww! I took a few mnutes to gather myself & started dubbing.”

Arjun further mentioned that for the next three days, Nag Ashwin was kind enough to take time out from his hectic schedule and guide him through the dubbing process. Later, Arjun mentioned that due to the lack of time, he was only able to dub in Telugu and Hindi.

Later, Arjun thanked everyone including Nag Ashwin, the makers of the film, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and everyone involved with Kalki 2898 AD for making him part of your magnum opus as it was an absolute honor & privilege to be a small part of the film.

Before finishing his note, Arjun made a special mention to Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, “P.S (as a little kid, I would have never dreamt of saying dialogues to Bachchan Sir. Thank you team Kalki. That kid has a smile on his face for a lifetime.)

Advertisement

The Por actor concluded by saying, “Bachchan Sir, if anybody ever tells me ‘Mere paas buildinge hai, property hai, bank balance hai bungle hai, gaadi hai, kya hai tumhare paas?’ I will proudly say ‘Mere paas Bachchan sir ke saath ek dialogue hai.’

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story takes place in the dystopian society of Kalki in the year 2898 AD. Set against the backdrop of the ancient Mahabharata, this captivating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

Apart from the lead stars, the ensemble cast includes well-known performers in important roles, including Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose, among the famous actors.

The film was released in theaters on June 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD all set to join the 1000 plus crore club