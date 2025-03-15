Be Happy: Amitabh Bachchan reviews son Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in dance drama; calls it ‘extraordinary’

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the movie Be Happy. The dance drama was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek has been receiving a lot of love for his acting. The actor’s father Amitabh Bachchan has been his constant cheerleader. This time was no different as he reviewed Abhishek’s performance and called it ‘extraordinary.’

Today, March 15, 2025, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a heartfelt post for his son Abhishek Bachchan. He revealed that he watched the movie Be Happy and liked his performance. The tweet read, “T 5317 - ..what an honour for you Abhishek .. proud of you .. and today saw BE HAPPY .. such an extraordinary performance .. love you.”

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet!

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to the official trailer of Be Happy. Expressing his pride in his son, the veteran star wrote, “T 5308 - Abhishek ek pita ka garv, kitni aasani se ek kirdaar se dusre kirdaar mein badal jaate ho. Badhaai ho badhaai sneh (Abhishek, a father's pride, how easily you transform from one character to another. Congratulations, congratulations, love).”

In another tweet, he mentioned, “what a lovely story .. and how amazingly Abhishek you have defined the character from one film to another .. blessings and love.”

Be Happy was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Holi. Abhishek Bachchan stars in the role of Shiv, a single father. The movie focuses on his relationship with his daughter Dhara, played by Inayat Verma. The little girl dreams of participating in the country's biggest dance reality show. However, when there are certain obstacles in her path, her father does everything in his power to fulfill her dream.

The soundtrack includes songs like Sultana, Raja, Devi Aayi, Mere Papa, Superstar, Mazza hi Mazza, Praan Pita Ka, Be Happy, and more.

The cast also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Remo D'Souza has directed the film. It is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner Remo D'Souza Entertainment.