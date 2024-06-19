Rasavathi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Arjun Das starrer thriller-drama

Arjun Das is unquestionably one of the most promising actors currently working in the Tamil industry. The actor, known for his riveting roles, took an experimental turn and featured in the romantic drama flick Rasavathi: The Alchemist. The film, which later evolved into a revenge story, garnered immense praise from movie lovers and critics alike after its big screen debut on May 10, 2024.

Now, in a recent update, the Santhakumar directorial is all set to captivate audiences with its grand OTT debut. Have a look!

Rasavathi to premiere on Prime Video

Rasavathi will start streaming on Prime Video on June 21, 2024. The news was shared by director Santhakumar himself as he took to his social media platform X and wrote, “Rasavathi will be streaming on Amazon prime, Aha and simply south ( in simply south excluding India) from June 21st. #Rasavathi.”

Soon after the director's post went viral fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement for its OTT release.

A user wrote, “Good opportunity for those who couldn't watch it in the big screen and also great for me as I missed out few minutest in the beginning...all your crafts was more relevant to me comparing to my other favorite directors...keep us hooked with your works...ATB.”

Another one wrote, “OTTs should position the directors best movie alongside their new releases, which would fetch more organic views than standalone promotions.”

Advertisement

More about Rasavathi

The story follows a former criminal doctor and his wife as they attempt to live a peaceful life in Kodaikanal, but their efforts are threatened by an inspector who is out to exact revenge. What happens later between them forms the interesting plot of the flick.

Apart from Arjun Das, the thriller drama features Tanya Ravichandran, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujith Shankar, G.M. Sundar, Sujatha Sivakumar, and Ramya Subramanian in crucial roles.

The music and background scores were composed by renowned music composer S. Thaman, and the cinematography was done collaboratively by Saravanan Ilavarasu, Shiva GRN, and V.J. Sabu Joseph.

The thriller flick was bankrolled by Santhakumar himself under the banner of DNA Mechanic Company and Saraswathi Cine Creations.

ALSO READ: Rathnam OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vishal’s action-thriller