Be Happy's Abhishek Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya gives him a reality check; says he did the same with dad Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Be Happy, co-starring child artist Inaayat. Once again, he is set to reprise his role as a father in the film. Reflecting on his bond with his daughter, Aaradhya, he recently shared how she keeps him sane at home.

The trailer of Be Happy shows Abhishek Bachchan ’s on-screen daughter believing that her dad is not cool. When asked if this is the case in real life with his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan , the actor mentioned that she is 13 years old, and one can imagine.

"What’s nice and refreshing is that at home, you're a parent. Whether you're a professional or a celebrity, you're just a parent. I don’t look at it as a reality check but as something nice because that love comes from a genuine place, not because of what you do," he stated.

According to him, the Bachchan family has followed this tradition for generations. "I have done the same thing with my father. He was always Dad at home—he wasn’t Mr. Amitabh Bachchan . That was who he was outside the gates. That’s very nice, and it keeps you sane," he further added.

The upcoming film Be Happy narrates the story of a father who reluctantly learns to dance to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. However, Junior Bachchan states that he has never been in such a situation in real life where he had to step out of his comfort zone. He mentioned that there was never a time when he had to think, "This is something I am not comfortable with, but I have to do it for my kid."

Abhishek stated that he completely relied on the script to portray his character and his equation with his on-screen daughter accurately. He opined that emotions are universal, but one has to understand the character’s world and psyche—a well-written script helps with that.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in key roles, alongside supporting performances from Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi. Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment, the film is set to stream on Prime Video from March 14, 2025.