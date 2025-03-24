Ayesha Kapur, actress who played young Rani Mukerji in Black co-starring Amitabh Bachchan marries beau Adam Oberoi; see dreamy PICS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, Black, was released in 2005. The commercially successful movie was highly lauded for its touching storyline and captivating performances by Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Among the cast was debutant Ayesha Kapur, who also gained widespread recognition. Well, the little girl who played the role of young Rani in the movie is all grown up and now married to her beau, Adam Oberoi.

Several glimpses from the wedding of Ayesha Kapur and Adam Oberoi were shared by the guests who attended it. The bride reposted a video shared by her friend, who captured her in all her glory. In the clip, Kapur can be seen getting out of the car after tying the knot with Oberoi at a traditional wedding.

The actress looked pretty in a blush pink lehenga choli set. She accessorized her look with a layered diamond neckpiece, a pair of matching earrings, a maangtika, and a nose ring. The actress, who played Nasreen Banu in the 2009 film Sikandar, kept her makeup minimal with bold lips. She tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with pretty flowers.

Ayesha Kapur makes her first appearance post wedding with Adam Oberoi:

Another close acquaintance of the couple, Shaira Kapoor, also took to her Instagram Stories and dropped multiple glimpses from the wedding. First up was a collage of all the happy memories the couple and the guests created at the pre-wedding function. For the event, the diva stunned in a magenta pink lehenga choli set while her husband wore a beige kurta-pajama set with a matching embroidered half-jacket.

Advertisement

In the next post, there were a couple of shots of the bride getting ready for her big day. Soon after exchanging garlands and becoming officially married, they moved to the garden area to click some pretty and goofy images with their partners. Wishing the couple, Shaira penned in her note, “Wedding bliss. Here’s to wishing you a beautiful life.”

Ayesha Kapur and Adam Oberoi’s wedding pictures:

We just can’t wait for more glimpses from the couple’s wedding ceremony. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!