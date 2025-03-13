Meet actor who was diagnosed with dyslexia at young age, belongs to famous film family, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and is married to top actress

The actor we’re talking about in this piece was diagnosed with dyslexia at a very young age. This person belongs to a famous film family. He has showcased his talent in various movies over the years. He has worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and other popular stars. He is also married to a top actress in Indian cinema. Were you able to guess this actor? Yes, it’s Abhishek Bachchan.

In an old interaction with India Today, Abhishek Bachchan talked about having dyslexia. He said, “I was diagnosed with dyslexia at nine and sent to a European school, but only knew myself as a dyslexic after graduating.” A reference to his condition was even made in the 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par.

The Bachchan family is one of the most prestigious families in the Indian film industry. Abhishek’s grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a poet. Both of his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, are notable actors.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in 2000 with the movie Refugee, in which he starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kuch Naa Kaho, Zameen, Yuva, the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dus, Guru, Paa, Bol Bachchan, and more are some titles in his filmography.

Abhishek has collaborated with many popular names in the industry. He worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. In the romantic comedy Dostana, he shared the screen with John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

Looking ahead, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of the dance drama Be Happy. It is slated to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025. He has the Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 in his lineup. Abhishek will also reunite with SRK in the action thriller King.

On the personal front, Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married since 2007. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

Talking about his social media presence, Abhishek has an active Instagram account. He enjoys a following of over 12.4 million on the platform.