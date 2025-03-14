Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s PIC from Holika Dahan celebrations is overflowing with love and happiness; check out

The festival of Holi 2025 is here. Bollywood celebrities have started offering a peek into their celebrations. Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently shared a heartwarming picture of her parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from the Holika Dahan festivities. It was overflowing with love and happiness.

On March 13, 2025, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from the Holika Dahan celebration. The couple was seen standing outdoors with a bonfire visible in the background. Big B held his wife’s shoulders, and the duo gazed at each other lovingly. They were seen in their casual clothes.

Shweta captioned the post with a fire and a full moon emoji.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s picture from Holika Dahan:

Shweta’s friends and family were all hearts for the sweet picture and showered their love in the comments section of the post. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda left a red heart emoji. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and many others used red hearts, while some called it ‘Lovely.’

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy cheering for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s new film Be Happy on social media. The movie arrived on Amazon Prime Video on March 14 on the special occasion of Holi. It is a dance drama revolving around a father-daughter relationship. The Remo D'Souza directorial also stars Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Senior Bachchan said, “T 5316 - All the best Abhishek for BE HAPPY .. and ALSO as you land in Tashkent today for the Taskent Film Festival .. invited for your film ‘GHOOMAR.’”

Coming to his own work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in the movie Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The romantic comedy was announced in 2024 and is slated to hit the screens this year.