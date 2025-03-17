Be Happy: Amitabh Bachchan is ‘overwhelmed’ by response to son Abhishek Bachchan’s film; ‘Nothing could be a greater pride…’

Amitabh Bachchan has always been his son Abhishek Bachchan’s biggest cheerleader. He never fails to shower his films and performances with praise. The legendary actor recently revealed that he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the reception of Abhishek’s new movie Be Happy. Big B also expressed his pride as a father.

Today, March 17, 2025, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special post on his blog for Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Be Happy. He said, “Simply overwhelmed by the appreciation of Abhishek's film BE HAPPY .. nothing could be a greater pride for a Father than this..”

The Don actor expressed his gratitude, stating, “And may I say a huge gratitude to all the Ef and friends that have seen the film and sent their love and blessings..”

Big B further shared in Hindi, “Puruskar milta hai, un sansthaon se jo yeh maante hai ki aapko puruskrit karne se unka bhi laabh hoga - toh unhe dhanyawad! (You get prizes from those organizations who believe that they will also benefit by awarding you - so thanks to them).”

Regarding the importance of people’s appreciation, he continued, “Lekin sabse bada aur mahatvapurn puruskar, woh hota hai, jab aapke apne bina kisi vyaktigat laabh se aapki prashansa karte hain!! Yeh hota hai abhishek ke maathe pe abhishek!! (But the biggest and most important award is when your own people praise you without any personal gain. This is the anointment on the forehead of Abhishek).”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s performance on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He stated, “T 5319 - what can I say Abhishek .. you are dynamic in the film .. and such a variety of roles in film after film .. Ishwar ki kripa sada tumhare sath, aur dada aur dadi ka aashirwad (May God's grace always be with you, and blessings from Grandpa and Grandma).”

Be Happy is a dance drama revolving around a heartwarming father-daughter relationship. The cast also features Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.