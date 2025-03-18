Kim Sharma says Karan Johar wasn’t ‘impressed’ with her Mohabbatein audition despite 3 trials; ‘Dance karna nahi aata, kyu heroine banna chahti ho?’

Kim Sharma made her acting debut in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 2000 romantic drama Mohabbatein, but her performance didn’t receive much praise. Recently, she reminisced about her audition for the film in front of Karan Johar, where he candidly remarked "Tumhe dance karna nahi aata, dialogue bolna nahi aata; kyun heroine banna chahti ho?"

During a conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Kim Sharma mentioned that her transition to films happened by chance.

She explained that Yash Raj Films (YRF) had noticed a commercial she had done at the time and initially contacted her mother, who was unaware of the situation and declined the offer. Kim further revealed that her mother was clueless about her whereabouts as she was traveling at the time.

The actress went on to say that she eventually received a call personally and decided to go for it, although she had no idea about the opportunity knocking at her door, since acting in films was never her priority. She added that she was only 18 years old when she signed Mohabbatein and was simply going with the flow.

Reflecting on her unimpressive audition with Karan Johar, Kim Sharma shared that she had auditioned three times — first with assistant director Nikkhil Advani and then with Karan.

She noted how life had come full circle, as she now works for Karan’s organization. However, she recalled that during her initial audition, Karan was not very impressed with her performance.

Kim went on to reveal that Karan bluntly told her, “You don’t know how to dance or deliver dialogues; why do you want to become a heroine?” In response, Kim admitted that she had no real desire to become an actor and was only there because she had been asked to audition.

She added that she wasn’t too concerned about the outcome. Eventually, her third audition was conducted by Aditya Chopra, who liked her performance.

The actress also mentioned that neither she nor her family had any knowledge about the film industry. She explained that films were never part of her background.

Signing the film felt like an ordinary day for her, and her parents didn’t even congratulate her. Kim further added that even after meeting stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, she hadn’t fully grasped the significance of the opportunity she had been given.