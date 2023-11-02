Kalyaan Dev, Sreeja Konidela’s estranged husband's cryptic post and pic with daughter go viral amid Varun Tej's wedding

In an unexpected turn of events, Kalyaan Dev, the former son-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has raised eyebrows about the status of his relationship with Sreeja Konidela. The recent development has left many speculating about the dynamics between the two. He shared two cryptic posts, sparking speculations.

Kalyaan Dev shared a happy selfie with his daughter Navishka, suggesting a newfound happiness within his family. In the next story, he posted a cryptic note that has left everyone confused.

The text on the post reads, "I'm 100% confident that my mother's prayers have saved my life more times that I can imagine," and has led many to believe that Sreeja and Kalyan may have reconciled during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s recent wedding in Italy. However, there is no clarity about the same.

More about Sreeja Konidela and Kalyaan Dev

Rumors of Sreeja Konidela and Kalyaan Dev's separation first emerged in January 2022, when the former removed her husband's surname, Dev, from her social media accounts. The couple also unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumored estranged couple never officially announced their separation.

Sreeja's marriage to Kalyaan took place in March 2016, and the couple shares a daughter named Navshika. This was Sreeja's second marriage, following her legal divorce from Sirish Bharadwaj in 2011.

Meanwhile, the enigmatic journey of Sreeja and Kalyaan Dev continues to be a subject of intrigue, with many awaiting any official statements to clarify their current status.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja's estranged husband Kalyaan had said that 'he spends 4 hours a week with daughter.' On Father's Day this year, ue wrote, "The best 4 hours I spend every week! @navishka_k #DaughtersAreTheBest (sic)." He also shared a fun and emotional video that captured some heartwarming moments between them.

On the professional front of Kalyaan Dev

Kalyaan Dev has starred in a handful of notable films, including Vijetha, directed by Rakesh Shashi, and Super Machi, directed by Puli Vasu. He also ventured into film production with Kinnerasani, directed by Sai Tej Desharaj. Details about his upcoming projects remain under wraps, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his future endeavors in Telugu cinema.

