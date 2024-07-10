Kamal Haasan’s legendary character Senapathy to have limited screen time in Indian 2? Director Shankar breaks silence

Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema for 2024. The movie serves as a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian and reunites actor Kamal Haasan with esteemed filmmaker S Shankar for their second collaboration. The official trailer for Indian 2, released in June 2024, suggests that the story centers on the return of the protagonist Senapathy, portrayed by Kamal Haasan. However, rumors have circulated that Haasan's screentime in the film might be limited.

During a recent Telugu press meet, the team addressed this speculation. Kamal Haasan responded, “The entirety of the film is what matters most. A director considers the film as a whole, and screentime is not a significant factor." Not just Haasan, but director Shankar also broke his silence on the ongoing rumors.

S Shankar puts rumors around Kamal Haasan's screentime to rest

Filmmaker Shankar responded to the rumors about Kamal Haasan's limited screen time, dismissing them as false. He assured that Haasan would be present throughout the film's duration.

S Shankar added that Senapathy's presence would be felt even in scenes where he is not physically seen. He also revealed that Indian 2 is centered mostly around the character of Senapathy and his return.

Shankar clarified, “The rumour is entirely untrue. Kamal Haasan Garu will be visible throughout the film. Even in scenes where he is not physically present, there will be discussions about his character. The entire movie revolves around him. Do not believe these rumours regarding his screentime.”

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to get banned in the country?

As Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan, approaches its release, a legal case seeks to ban the film. As per a report by ANI, Aasan Rajendran, a martial arts instructor from Madurai, claims that he trained the actor in Varma Kalai for the original 1996 film and that his techniques were used in the sequel without his permission.

Rajendran, who was credited in the first film, filed a complaint requesting a ban on Indian 2 in theaters and on OTT platforms. According to the report, the case was heard in the Madurai District Court on July 9, where the judge postponed the hearing to July 11 to allow the Indian 2 team time to respond.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 will release in theatres on July 12. The movie also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Brahmanandam among others, in key roles.

