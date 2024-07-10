Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 banned over use of Varma Kalai? Here's what we know about Madurai District Court's verdict

Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Indian 2. However, the movie now faces a legal challenge as a case has been filed to prevent its release. The Madurai District Court has postponed the case’s hearing, seeking to ban the release of the eagerly awaited Indian 2, starring the Guna actor as the main lead.

Madurai District Court adjourns case seeking ban on Indian 2 release

As per a report by ANI, Aasan Rajendran, who heads the Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has lodged a petition against the film. Rajendran asserts that he provided Kamal Haasan with Varma Kalai training for the original Indian and his contributions were acknowledged.

However, Rajendran argues that Indian 2 employs these techniques without his permission, prompting him to seek a ban on the film's release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

The initial hearing took place on Monday in the Madurai District Court. The court has deferred the hearing to July 11, granting the Indian 2 production team more time to respond to Rajendran's petition.

For the unversed, Varma Kalai, a traditional Tamil art, focuses on vital points of the body. It integrates massage, alternative medicine, traditional yoga, and martial arts to either heal or inflict harm. The healing technique, known as Vaidhiya Murai, is a component of Siddha medicine.

Advertisement

All we need to know about Indian 2

Indian 2 is a follow-up to the 1996 film Indian, which featured Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. This sequel reunites Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar. The first poster for Indian 2 was released during the Pongal festival in 2020. In the film, Haasan will reprise his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

This sequel to the acclaimed film Indian, directed by Shankar, features a star-studded cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 12.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan reveals Censor Board 'Loved' Indian 2; says, 'It will be a special film’