EXCLUSIVE: Suriya assures Kanguva will be as big as Baahubali and RRR; opens up on theatrical release after 3 years

Suriya starrer Kanguva is gearing up for its grand release in theaters on November 14, 2024. Directed by Siva, the movie is gearing up for its release, and both the actor and director recently spoke to Pinkvilla during an exclusive interview.

During the Masterclass interview, Suriya was asked about his feelings regarding Kanguva being his first theatrical venture in three years.

In response, Suriya said, “It feels great; I’ve been really missing them. To be with them…to entertain them, to be on screen, and to meet them at theaters is very important for all of us.”

The actor continued, “It’s been almost close to 27 years and I never had this kind of gap before. So, really looking forward to Kanguva. We started off Kanguva to give a very different theatrical experience, and it has been a beautiful 2 years journey, and this film is made for them. For a wonderful theatrical experience. I’m sure this wait would be worth it.”

As the actor continued to talk about the film and his cinematic career, Suriya was asked how he felt about playing a double role set in two different eras. In response, the actor said, “Right from the narration day, we knew that we were entering a different world. Of course, we’ve seen Baahubali, RRR, and Kalki, but for Tamil, Kanguva would be that one big first step, is what I would like to say.”

“We have seen it from other languages but for Tamil, I think it is time we do something as big as this. To my knowledge, I don’t think anyone has introduced this world in a Tamil film,” the actor continued.

Suriya further discussed how Tamil literature dates back 2,500 years, emphasizing how he connected with the emotions of the story despite its historical origins. Additionally, the actor revealed that the movie relies less on dialogue and more on visuals, music, and pacing to drive the story forward.

