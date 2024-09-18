Throwback: When Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Chiyaan Vikram came together for a film’s pooja ceremony; PIC

Thalapathy Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram, and Suriya are undoubtedly three of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema who have been in the industry for decades now. In a rare throwback picture of the actors, we were able to witness all three of them coming together for Suriya’s movie Mounam Pesiyadhe’s pooja ceremony.

In the throwback picture shared by Christopher Kanagaraj on X (formerly Twitter), we could all three superstars making an appearance together. Along with them, director-actor Ameer and Suriya’s father actor Sivakumar was also present.

Check out the throwback photo of Vijay, Suriya & Vikram here:

The film Mounam Pesiyadhe was released back in 2002, making this photograph more than 20 years old. The film directed by Ameer featured a tale of romance and drama, making the director’s debut in cinema.

The movie showcased Suriya in the role of Gautham, a restaurant owner who falls in love with his childhood friend Kannan’s cousin. However, things take a turn when Kannan’s parents want him to marry his cousin in spite of him being in love with someone else.

The movie marked the debut venture of Trisha Krishnan in a lead role after her cameo appearance in the film Jodi. Moreover, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Nandha, Neha Pendse, Anju Mahendra, Duraipandi, Vaidyanathan, V. C. Venkatesh, and many more in key roles. The film even had actress Laila in a special appearance.

Advertisement

The film was a box office success back in the day and was even remade into Telugu in 2003 as Aadanthe Ado Type. Interestingly, the rare appearance of all three actors is quite a view especially when considered Suriya has appeared alongside both the actors throughout his career.

Coming to the actors’ work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. As the actor is now set to transition his career into full-time politics, the superstar has announced his alleged last film Thalapathy 69, directed by H Vinoth.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The actor will next be playing the lead role in Veera Dheera Sooran. Furthermore, Suriya is also gearing up for the release of his film Kanguva.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas suspects theatre owners' involvement as ARM full movie leaks online, director Jithin Laal shares shocking video