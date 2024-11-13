Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva to hit OTT 8 weeks post-release, straying from regular trend of major Tamil releases?

Suriya and Bobby Deol's starrer Kanguva is slated to release in theaters on November 14, 2024, after much anticipation. It now seems that the film will likely arrive on OTT platforms only 8 weeks after its theatrical release, unlike major Tamil releases earlier this year.

According to a report by M9 News, Kanguva's Hindi-dubbed version will be released in national multiplex chains like INOX, PVR, and more. This ensures the movie stays in theaters for an 8-week window before hitting OTT platforms, allowing for a longer run on the big screen.

Earlier, major Tamil cinema releases, including Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, hit OTT services after just 4 weeks in theaters. Additionally, it was reported that the Hindi versions of The GOAT and Vettaiyan did not release in major multiplex chains, which led to the platforms not adhering to the 8-week policy.

As the Suriya starrer is just hours away from its theatrical release, a report by Her Zindagi has stated that the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. Moreover, the report mentions that the OTT rights for the movie were acquired by the platform for a staggering ₹100 crores.

Kanguva is a fantasy action movie directed by Siva, with Suriya in the title role. The film is said to depict the valiant journey of a tribal warrior who fought for his people centuries ago. Additionally, it explores a connection between the warrior and a modern-day shadow cop, also played by Suriya.

In addition to Suriya, Kanguva features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Disha Patani plays the female lead, also debuting in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, and more in key roles. Kanguva is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Tamil cinema, with a sequel reportedly in the works.

