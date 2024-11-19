Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with her high school sweetheart Antony Thattil on THIS date; Details inside

Keerthy Suresh's personal life has been making headlines ever since rumors of her wedding surfaced online. According to a report by DT Next, the Dasara actress is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for 15 years.

Keerthy and Antony are said to have fallen in love when she was in high school, while he was pursuing his undergraduate studies in Kochi. As per the report, the wedding will take place in an intimate ceremony in Goa on December 11 and 12. Only the couple's family members and close loved ones will be in attendance at the festivities. An official announcement from the actress is expected soon.

Earlier, rumors suggested that Keerthy Suresh would be having an arranged marriage in December. According to reports, the match was said to have been arranged by her parents, with the groom reportedly being a relative.

This is not the first time Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors have become the talk of the town. Last year, the Raghu Thatha actress was linked to a real estate businessman named Farhan Bin Liaquath. Speculation about their relationship began when the actress shared a photo of them together on her Instagram story.

Keerthy Suresh was also rumored to be in a relationship with composer Anirudh Ravichander. There were speculations that the two might tie the knot soon. However, both Keerthy and her father firmly denied these rumors.

In an interview with OTTPlay, Keerthy's father stated, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in it. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to star in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress will also feature in two other films including Kannivedi and Revolver Rita.

