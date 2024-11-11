Throwback to when Keerthy Suresh reacted to relationship rumors with music composer Anirudh Ravichander

Keerthy Suresh is one such actress who has continuously set the bar high with her work. And so has Anirudh Ravichander, who delivers path-breaking compositions that become iconic in no time. However, did you know there was a time when these two creative geniuses were rumored to be in a relationship and were linked up? Throwback to the time when the buzz about their marriage spread like wildfire.

Well, Keerthy Suresh’s personal life has always been a topic of high curiosity for her fans. Back in 2023, strong speculation had claimed that the actress was in a relationship with music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

While both celebs chose to ignore the rumors for a long time, things went out of hand when news of the two tying the knot was all over social media. As a result, Keerthy had to step in and clear the air about such gossip. As per Times Now, the actress responded to the claims and said, “It is wrong news, Anirudh is a friend of mine.”

When further probed if marriage was on the cards for her anytime soon, the Raghu Thatha actress clarified that it would happen at some point of time in her life but not then.

But the matter did not stop there. Witnessing the crazy mass of people conjecturing about something wrong, Keerthy Suresh’s father could not help but come out and address the baseless talk.

Advertisement

Addressing the same on OTT play, he said, “There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Besides Anirudh, Keerthy was also speculated to be in a serious relationship with a mystery man. It all started when one of her pictures went viral on social media, letting many speculate if the two were more than just friends.

Again, shutting out the responses, the actress took to her social media account and slammed people for baselessly spreading rumors about that picture. She clarified that the man in question was her friend and instead promised to reveal the man of her life when the time was right.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is eyeing a massive release with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. She also has films like Revolver Rita and Kannivedi on the queue next.

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, has signed up for music with several massive-scale projects, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Thalapathy 69, Indian 3, Vidaamuyarchi and others listed out.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes she isn’t ‘too late’ to have a child, still holds on to her dream of embracing motherhood