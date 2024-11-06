Here’s what Anirudh Ravichander has to say about Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran

Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, hit theaters on Diwali, October 31. The film has been receiving favorable reviews thanks to strong word-of-mouth. Recently, composer Anirudh Ravichander shared his thoughts on the movie through his social media.

The Devara composer wrote on his X handle, "Amaran is cinema at its best. Proud of my @Siva_Kartikeyan more than ever. Heartfelt congrats and big ups to my brother @Rajkumar_KP and your whole technical team for creating this, @ikamalhaasan sir, Mahendran sir and Disney bro (salute emoji)."

Anirudh Ravichander's review of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran quickly went viral with netizens praising the composer for his kind words.

Take a look at the post below:

Amaran is based on real-life events and follows the journey of Major Mukund Varadarajan. He was an Indian Army soldier who sacrificed his life while fighting for his nation. He was posthumously honored for his selfless deed and awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The honor was received by his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan played Major Mukund Varadarajan while Sai Pallavi essayed the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese. Fans loved the on-screen presence of the two actors and the movie emerged as a success.

In just three days, Amaran crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this pace, the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial might become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 after Vijay starrer The GOAT. For the unversed, the movie faced stiff competition from other releases including Jayam Rabi's Brother, Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, Kiran's KA, Kavin's Bloody Beggar, and many more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amaran has already fallen victim to piracy. According to media reports, the movie has leaked online on multiple Telegram channels, Tamilrockers and other websites. It is to be determined whether this factor will affect the box office earnings of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer.

ALSO READ: Silambarasan TR made a phone call to Sivakarthikeyan after watching Amaran; here's what happened next