Kerala police issue lookout notice against Malayalam actor Siddique as he remains absconding after HC rejects his bail plea

Malayalam actor Siddique has been in the limelight for quite some time after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman actor. In the latest turn of events, the Kerala Police has issued a lookout notice against Siddique who is reportedly absconding. It is pertinent to mention that the Malayalam actor went missing after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

As per a report in India Today, the lookout notice against Siddique has been issued to all the district police chiefs in Kerala. The decision to issue the notice was made considering the suspicion that the 61-year-old actor may have fled the state. All police stations have been given Siddique's photo and information regarding him.

Meanwhile, the Kerela High Court dismissed Siddique's anticipatory bail plea on 24th September. After this, he moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the HC's verdict. But at the same time, the Crime Branch ordered the Kochi police to arrest Siddique.

Shortly after, the Malayalam actor went absconding in fear of being arrested and has been traceless ever since. However, a recent report in Onmanorama suggested that his phone was briefly connected before being switched off again.

For the unversed, a female actor accused Sidhique of sexually assaulting her back on January 28, 2016, at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram after the preview show of a movie. The victim complained after the controversial yet eye-opening Hema Committee report was released. The report has significantly shaken the Malayalam film industry to its core.

After the complaint, Siddique stepped down from his post as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). It is worth mentioning that the actor has been charged with rape (Section 376) and criminal intimidation (Section 506).

