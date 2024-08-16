Kerala State Film Awards 2024 Winners: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Urvashi, and Beena R Chandran bag top honors

The wait is finally over as the prestigious 54th Kerala State Film Awards were announced today, August 16. The top acting honors were bagged by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Urvashi, and Beena R Chandran. While the Salaar actor won the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Aadujeevitham, the exceptional artists Urvashi, and Beena R Chandran shared the Best Actress award.

Urvasi bagged the honor for her performance in Ullozhukku. Written and directed by Christo Tomy, the film also features Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. Ullozhukku is about a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law who discover secrets about each other after the death of the man in the house.

Last but not least, Beena R Chandran won for her exceptional performance in Fazil Razak's directorial Thadavu, which was released in theatres in 2023.

On the other hand, Mammootty's 2023 comedy-drama, Kaathal - The Core was honored as the Best Picture. The Malayalam courtroom drama film was directed by Jeo Baby and co-written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The Star of the event has to be Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham as it bagged not one or two but nine prizes.

Apart from Best Actor, its director Blessy won the Best Director award. It is pertinent to mention that this marks the third State Award for the actor-director duo. Besides, Aadujeevitham won Best Popular Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Makeup Artist awards.

For the unversed, the movie revolves around a young worker (Prithviraj) from Kerala, who becomes a slave in the Middle East. Cut off from the outer world, the boy is made to toil hard as a shepherd in the desert. With an exceptional storyline, brilliant screenplay, direction, and outstanding performances by the case, the film emerged successful.

Take a look at some of the winners below!

Best Film – Kaathal The Core Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu) Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham) Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham) Best Second FIlm – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan) Best Debutant – Fazil Razak (Thadavu) Best Popular Film – Aadujeevitham Best Sound Design – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku) Special Jury Actor – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal), KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Krishnan Best Playback Singer (F) – Ann Amy (Thinkal Poovil – Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum) Best Playback Singer (M) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thodarunnu)

As per a report by Indian Express, a total of 160 films were considered for the various awards, and it was one of the anticipated awards considering the names in the nominations. Headed by Chairman Sudhir Mishra, the jury members include Alagappan N, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sreevalsan J Menon, Priyanandan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, and Ann Augustine.

