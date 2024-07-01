EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Indian 2 director Shankar gives major update on Game Changer; reveals experience of working with Ram Charan

Ram Charan is all set to make a grand entrance on the big screens this year with his political thriller Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The S Shankar directorial is already the talk of the town with the director now dropping an update about the same.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Shankar revealed, “The film is almost finished with just another 10-15 days shoot left. As soon as it (Indian 2) releases, I’ll be finishing that movie.” For the unversed, S Shankar is currently gearing up for the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Director S Shankar on Game Changer and working with Ram Charan

Speaking with us further, director S Shankar was asked to share his experience working with a young actor of the current generation like Ram Charan. In response, the director kept his answer short and said, “It’s different and I’m enjoying it.”

Check out the exclusive Pinkvilla interview ft. S Shankar:

More about Game Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role is a political thriller movie directed by S Shankar. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles.

The film’s screenplay is based on a story written by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj and is expected to feature the actor in the role of an IAS officer. The movie’s filming has been going on for some time with sporadic shooting schedules across various locations.

The makers of the upcoming flick had also dropped the film’s first single called Jaragandi back on Ram Charan’s birthday this year. Moreover, the movie’s musical tracks and scores are composed by S Thaman with the camera being cranked by Tirru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 also known as Hindustani 2 in Hindi starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the official sequel to the 1996 classic flick Indian, directed by S Shankar. The movie features the tale of a veteran freedom fighter called Senapathy who moonlights as a vigilante to get rid of corruption in Indian society.

The upcoming flick bankrolled by Lyca Productions also presents an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens worldwide on July 12, 2024.

