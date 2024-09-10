'Last 40 minutes of Devara...': Jr NTR amps up expectations as he opens up on his upcoming film's climax

Jr NTR is all geared up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Devara: Part 1, slated to release on September 27, 2024. Talking about the movie and action sequences of the film at the trailer launch, the RRR actor claimed that the last 40 minutes of Devara would rock everyone.

Speaking in detail, Jr NTR said, “I can’t point out one particular action sequence or I would definitely not point out on one stunt or a sequence but I’m sure that Anil sir, Apoorva sir, and Karan sir would agree with me. I think the last half hour or 40 minutes is going to rock you all.”

“I just can’t wait for people to watch the visual that my director Siva had in his mind and I just can’t wait for the world to see it,” the actor further added. The trailer for Devara Part 1 was unveiled on September 10, 2024, showcasing an epic action-packed peek into the film’s world.

Check out the Devara trailer here:

In discussing the film, Saif Ali Khan described it as a groundbreaking piece of Indian cinema and expressed admiration for the South Indian film industry and its productions. The actor also gave high praise for his co-star Jr NTR and called him a very down-to-earth person, commenting on his hospitable nature.

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva showcases a saga about friendship and betrayal which takes place on the seas and passes through several generations. The film features Jr NTR in a dual role playing both father and son with Saif Ali Khan playing a formidable and chaotic foe against them.

Advertisement

Other than them, the trailer also showed us a look at Janhvi Kapoor who makes her Telugu debut with this movie. Moreover, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, Jr NTR is also set to be seen playing the main antagonist in the upcoming sequel movie War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Additionally, the actor would also be seen in the film tentatively called NTRNEEL, joining hands with Salaar’s Prashanth Neel.

ALSO READ: Devara: Director Koratala Siva compares Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry with NTR and Sridevi; here's why