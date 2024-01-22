Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda extend wishes to celebrate Ram Mandir consecration

The ceremony of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir happening today is being celebrated by all the people in India today and with them, many are also coming in with large wishes.

Many celebrities are already part of the celebrations with others wishing their well-wishes on the internet itself. Top celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, director Gopichandh, and many more are all united to wish the nation.

Sharing his wishes on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote “Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold!”

Check out the celebrity wishes for Pran Pratishtha

Director Gopichandh also extended his wishes by saying “Experiencing a profound privilege to witness history gracefully unfold, I feel proud and emotional about the magnificent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

Other top celebrities including actress Rakul Preet and directors Maruthi and Harish Shankar also expressed their wishes for the celebration at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh penned down, “Feeling proud and honoured to witness history at #AyodhyaRamMandir, celebrating the enduring spirit of our heritage and culture.”

Director Maruti who is slated to direct Prabhas in his next film called The Raja Saab have also extended their wishes to the celebrations at Ram Mandir.

Celebrities arriving at Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Many celebrities from all around India have arrived at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya and are celebrating the festivities together. Actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rishabh Shetty, and many more were spotted at the venue.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is considered by these actors as a well-fulfilled dream for them and are extending their gratitude for being able to see it.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth to Rishab Shetty, celebrities share glimpses from Ram Mandir inauguration