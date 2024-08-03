Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli talks about his wife's devastating road accident, saying, 'My wife bled...'

The Netflix documentary on renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has generated a significant amount of buzz on social media owing to many revelations and interesting anecdotes about the filmmaker’s life.

The RRR director stunned everyone when he opened his heart and spoke about a tragic accident involving him and his wife, Rama Rajamouli. The unfortunate incident happened when Rajamouli was filming his iconic film Magadheera with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Rajamouli recalled the incident and said that he was so shocked that he burst out crying at that moment. Further, the filmmaker stated that he called up every doctor he knew as his wife bled profusely and was paralyzed in her lower back from shock.

"The nearest hospital was 60 km away. I was terrified. At the back of my mind, a thought erupted, 'Am I praying to god to help me?' But I didn't do that. I just frantically cried and kept calling doctors and doing what needed to be done.”

The filmmaker went on to say, “I think at some point I chose karma yoga as my way of life. My work is my god. I have huge respect for cinema," Rajamouli added. This anecdote caught everyone’s eye as, a few years ago, the Baahubali director revealed that he is an atheist.

For the uninitiated, the documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli explores the vibrant story of the Baahubali director and his journey from being a daily soap director to a global sensation.

Advertisement

The documentary features several interviews with celebrities, including stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Rana Daggubati. Along with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Karan Johar, James Cameron, and Joe Russo are also interviewed by film journalist Anupama Chopra in the documentary.

Not only does the documentary provide a behind-the-scenes look at some blockbuster films, but it also discusses the struggle to land a foothold, even as a legend. You won't want to miss out on this documentary if you are an aspiring filmmaker or a fan of SS Rajamouli's films in general.

ALSO READ: NOT Rana Daggubati but THIS Hollywood actor was first choice for 'Bhallaladeva' in Baahubali