Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar extends her ‘endless’ birthday wishes to Karan Johar

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, has extended her best wishes to friend Karan Johar, who is marking his birthday on May 25. As the Bollywood filmmaker is turning 51 today, Namrata took to her official Instagram handle and shared her wishes for him.

The former actress said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Karan Johar. Lots of love and endless blessings!” Along with the sweet words, she also added a monochromatic picture of the filmmaker.

The loving gesture by Namrata Shirodkar for Karan Johar truly shows a sign of blissful friendship between them. Moreover, Namrata had also recently hit the headlines with her recent throwback post for her kids, Gautham and Sithara.

The former actress had shared a couple of pictures from their early days as they were vacationing around the streets of Italy. Reminiscent of her happy moments, she also captioned the video, asking time to stop for once.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Guntur Karam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie, featuring Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and many more, was released back on Sankranti this year.

The movie focuses on the tale of Ramana, who runs a Mirchi factory in Guntur and is notorious for his brash ways of life. His parents separated from each other during his childhood days with his mother even abandoning him which creates a rift between them for several years.

Now, an all-grown-up Ramana is asked to sign off any maternal connections with his mother and her assets so that he does not become a nuisance for them in the future. All this leads to many obstacles coming up in their lives, which leads to whether the son and mother reunite once again.

Mahesh Babu’s next

Mahesh Babu is all set to make his first collaboration with visionary director SS Rajamouli in their tentatively titled movie, SSMB29. The film is said to be a big-budget jungle adventure flick with artists from all around the globe becoming part of the project.

The movie is said to feature Mahesh in a never-before-seen characterization with the actor even expected to avoid most public appearances till the filming is completed.

