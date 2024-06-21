Tamil film Maharaja has emerged as a SUPER HIT, grossing Rs. 46 crore at the Indian box office in its first week. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, this crime drama recorded the highest first-week numbers for a Tamil film this year, surpassing the Rs. 42 crore by Ayalaan during Pongal.

Additionally, Maharaja has grossed USD 2.10 million (Rs. 17.50 crore) overseas, with significant contributions from the Middle East, where it benefitted from the Eid holidays. The film's total worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 63.50 crore after the first week and is poised to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of its run.

The box office collections of Maharaja at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 8.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 11.00 Cr. Monday Rs. 7.50 Cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.25 Cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.50 Cr. Thursday Rs. 3.75 Cr. Total Rs. 46.00 Cr.

Unlike other Tamil films this year, Maharaja also performed well outside Tamil Nadu, which enabled it to come up with the highest first week of the year, despite Tamil Nadu being fourth behind Ayalaan, Captain Miller and Aranmanai 4. The film grossed an amazing Rs. 11.50 crore in Telugu states, where the Telugu dubbed version has performed very strongly. Kerala also picked up after a slow start and ended the first week with more than Rs. 3.50 crore from just Rs. 30 lakhs first day.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Maharaja is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 26.50 Cr. AP - TS Rs. 11.50 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.75 Cr. Kerala Rs. 3.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 Cr. INDIA Rs. 46.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 2,100,000

(Rs. 17.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 63.50 Cr.

