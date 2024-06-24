Tamil film Maharaja demonstrated an excellent hold in its second weekend, earning Rs. 18.75 crore at the Indian box office. This brings its ten-day total to just under Rs. 65 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 23 crore (USD 2.80 million) overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 88 crore. It will most likely be crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark globally during the weekdays.

Maharaja is already the highest-grossing film in the lead role for Vijay Sethupathi, it will soon be his first Rs. 100 crore grosser.

The holds in the second weekend were great universally across the board. In Kerala, the film saw an increase in collections in the second weekend from the first weekend. Tamil Nadu dropped just 30 per cent in the second weekend, grossing nearly Rs. 10.50 crore, for a total of Rs. 37 crore in ten days. It remains on track to gross over Rs. 50 crore in the state.

The Telugu dubbed version of the film has grossed more than Rs. 15 crore in the Telugu states, with an amazing Rs. 4.50 crore second weekend, down just 30 per cent from the first weekend. The film could have targeted Rs. 25 crore plus finish but its run will be cut short by the release of Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday this week which will sweep showcasing in the territory.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Maharaja is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 37.00 Cr. AP - TS Rs. 16.00 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.50 Cr. Kerala Rs. 5.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 Cr. INDIA Rs. 65.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 2,800,000

(Rs. 23.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 88.00 Cr.

