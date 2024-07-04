Manju Warrier drops fun-filled PICS from her bike riding session; says 'still learning...'

Manju Warrier who made her debut in the 1995 film Sallapam, directed by Sundar Das, continues to wow her fans and moviegoers with her t captivating performances.

The Asuran actor is now getting ready for Lucifer 2: Empuraan and Vettaiyan, two explosive films gearing up for release. Meanwhile, the actress has dropped a few pictures from her thrilling bike riding lessons.

A glimpse of Manju Warrier’s bike learning session

The Thunivu actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in her biker girl avatar. She wrote, “Falling, Mudding. And still learning… Thanks for the fun company! @bineeshchandra @ambro_46 #biking #bmwgs1250.”

In the first picture, Manju can be seen in her biker girl avatar while sitting on a BMW GS 1250 as she smiles while looking towards the camera.

In the second picture, Manju has been captured candidly as she continues to laugh while looking down. In other pictures, she poses with the company of boys from whom she took her biking lessons.

Soon after Manju’s post surfaced online fans and celebrities took to the comments section and expressed their happiness.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, “Dangggg. But so cute too!!!!” Kalki 2898 AD fame actor Anna Ben wrote, “Badass.” One fan also took to the comments section and wrote, “Awwwwww this is sooooo full of heart.”

Manju Warrier's upcoming films

The Thunivu actor was most recently seen in Mahesh Vettiyar's social satirical film Vellari Pattanam, released in 2023. Salim Kumar, Shabareesh Varma, and Soubin Shahir also starred in the movie.

As a follow-up to the 2023 cult hit Viduthalai Part I, Manju is preparing for her next political thriller Viduthalai Part II. The movie features a superb cast with major characters played by Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj.

Manju will also appear in the thriller Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel, which stars Thalaivar Rajinikanth in the title role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan.

Subaskaran Allirajah has bankrolled the film under the banner of Lyca Productions which is all set to release on October 10, 2024, in a brutal box office clash with Suriya's Kanguva, helmed by Siruthai Siva.

