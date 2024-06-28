CONFIRMED: It's Suriya Vs Rajinikanth as Kanguva is all set to release on Dussehra 2024 with Vettaiyan

Suriya starrer Kanguva is one of the most anticipated projects set to be released in 2024. The action thriller flick has already generated a huge amount of buzz since the makers unveiled its riveting posters and a power-packed teaser, thrilling Suriya’s fan army.

After several delays, the makers of Suriya's mass thriller have finally unveiled its release date. Check out!

Suriya starrer Kanguva to hit the theaters on October 10

The makers of Kanguva took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a fiery poster of Suriya as he was seen standing on the mountain of corpses while holding his sword high.

The makers wrote, “Ready yourselves to welcome a Warrior King. Our Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024.”

Soon after the post went online, fans of the actor took to their comments section and expressed their happiness about Kanguva striking soon.

A user wrote, “My man on fire. Finally fixed Sambavam on 10th.” Another one wrote, “Have a Greatest of All Time Success. best wishes to blockbuster and collect 1000 crores and rip of the box office.”

This is going to be another epic moment for the Tamil industry because Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s action thriller Vettaiyan is also planned to release on October 10th, 2024 on the occasion of Dussehra.

Hence, it is going to be an epic box-office clash this year!

For the unversed, the same thing happened earlier for both the stars in 2021 as Jai Bhim, helmed by director TJ Gnanavel was released on November 2, 2021, while Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, helmed by Siruthai Siva hit the theaters on November 4, 2021.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva is made under the production companies Studio Green and UV Creations, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati have funded the action spectacle.

The film is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar are among the film's impressive star cast members.

Additionally, Animal fame star Bobby Deol and Kalki 2898 AD fame actor Disha Patani, are making their Tamil film debut opposite Suriya with the film.

Nishadh Yusuf is overseeing the editing department, Vetri Palanisamy takes charge of the cinematography, and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

More about Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth is the lead star in Vettaiyan. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and many other brilliant actors also make up the film's outstanding cast.

T.J. Gnanavel is the writer and director of Vettaiyan, which is being produced by Lyca Productions and funded by Subaskaran Allirajah. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

