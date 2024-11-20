Meet actor who left banking career in Dubai for acting, was linked to Ponniyin Selvan actress and has worked with Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan

In today's Meet the Actor, we will talk about an artist who was featured in Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The one who is being discussed here works predominantly in Tamil cinema and made his debut with a suspense thriller film in 2012. However, his journey in showbiz wasn’t easy, as he initially struggled with being overweight. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Arjun Das.

Who is Arjun Das?

Arjun Das is a popular Tamil actor who was born in Chennai on October 5, 1990. During one of his interviews, the actor revealed that he was a banker in Dubai. However, fate had other plans, and he decided to quit his well-paying job to pursue his dreams in cinema.

Arjun Das also recalled being initially overweight and losing 36 kg before entering showbiz. In 2012, Arjun Das made his debut with the film titled Perumaan. Following the success of the movie, he joined Radio One 94.3FM as a radio jockey for the Drive show.

The actor has credited this job with helping him sustain himself before fully entering the film industry. It also earned him a fan base for his unique voice.

Arjun Das rose to fame after featuring in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi. Initially hesitant to take on the role, he was unsure about the depth of the character. After auditioning for a scene that did not make it to the final cut, he was chosen as the film's antagonist.

For the film, he did basic research to portray his character on the big screen. His performance and distinctive voice received widespread praise.

Impressed by his work, Lokesh Kanagaraj brought him back for the film titled Master. The movie featured Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi as the main leads. Arjun joined the project a few days after shooting began. In the film, he played Das, a sub-antagonist controlling children in a juvenile center.

He also featured alongside Kamal Haasan in Vikram. Arjun has often expressed gratitude to Lokesh for shaping his career.

Arjun Das' dating rumors

Arjun Das was rumored to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi. The speculations began when the latter posted a selfie of them together on her social media handle. While she did not mention anything in the caption, netizens began to presume that Aishwarya seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Vikram actor.

However, the actress put an end to these rumors by stating, "Hey guys, about my last post. Didn’t expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet; click a picture, and I posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is alllll yours."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Das is all set to feature alongside Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in Vidaamuyarchi.

