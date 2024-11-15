THROWBACK: When PS-2 actress Aishwarya Lekshmi opened up about her dating rumors with Arjun Das

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Aishwarya Lekshmi finally addressed her link-up rumors with Arjun Das. Yes, you read that right. Last year, the PS-2 actress posted a cute selfie with the Vikram actor and captioned it with a red heart.

Soon, the photo went viral across social media platforms, with netizens presuming that Aishwarya Lekshmi has finally confirmed her relationship with Arjun Das. Even the comment section of the post also blew up as several people congratulated them. Actresses Amrutha Srinivasan and Priyanka Jawalkar also commented on the viral post, adding fuel to the fire of dating rumors.

However, Aishwarya Lekshmi broke her silence on the matter and took to her Instagram stories to provide a clarification. She wrote, "Hey guys, about my last post. Didn’t expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet; click a picture, and I posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is alllll yours."

On the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi is all set to feature in Thug Life. The film marks Kamal Haasan's reunion with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 36 years. Apart from Aishwarya, the movie will also feature Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Jojy George, Abhirami, and several others.

Some of her best works include Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II, Gatta Kusthi, Ammu, King of Kotha, Mayaanadhi, Godse, Kumari and more.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das will share screen space with Tamil star Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi. The movie is aiming for a Pongal release in 2025. The star cast of the film also includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arun Vijay, and several others in prominent roles.

Some of Arjun Das' best works include Kaithi, Aneethi, Rasavathi, Vikram, Master, and many more. It is speculated that he might feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's future LCU projects.

