Meet Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and Namrata's sibling, Shilpa Shirodkar; former Bollywood actress who is now part of Bigg Boss 18

Shilpa Shirodkar has been grabbing headlines on national television ever since she participated in the popular Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss 18. Her stint in the show, be it through her strong opinions or epic responses, has made her scale up as one of the most promising contestants so far. In this article, we will learn some more about the former actress, who is closely related to one of the most loved superstars across the country, Mahesh Babu.

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar?

Shilpa Shirodkar is a former Indian actress and model born in November 1973. She has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost 11 years before taking a hiatus in 2000. She is the sister of former actress and Miss India 1993, Namrata Shirodkar, as well as the sister-in-law of South superstar Mahesh Babu. Her mother, Gangu Bai, was a notable actress in the Marathi film industry.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s debut into modeling and acting

Shilpa Shirodkar initially began her career in showbiz with modeling pageants. Thereafter, it was in 1989 when she made her film debut with Ramesh Sippy’s film Bhrashtachar, starring Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. She essayed the role of a blind girl, which shot her to popularity.

Thereafter, she continued to bag film offers opposite actors like Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Suniel Shetty and many others. Some of these films included Khuda Gawah, Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Hum, Mrityudand and more. She was renowned for being the most loved heroine opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and the two had collaborated on a total of nine films.

Shilpa bagged her first nomination in awards, the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Khuda Gawah.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s marriage and subsequent hiatus from films

With such a promising career at hand and vivid experience of working with some of the bigwigs of the film industry, Shilpa Shirodkar shocked everyone when she decided to step down from films after her marriage.

She tied the knot with Aparesh Ranjit, a banker based in the United Kingdom in 2000. After this new stage in her personal life, Shilpa took a long hiatus of 13 years from films, focusing on her marriage and raising her children and shifted her base in London. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Anoushka Ranjit.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s comeback in acting was through television

It was finally in 2013 when Shilpa made her comeback to the screens. This time she chose television and became a part of the daily soap named Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, which won her a lot of applause. Thereafter she continued to work in some more shows, such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, among others.

In 2024, Shilpa got roped into being a part of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s equation with brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu

Apart from her recognition as an artist and actress, Shilpa Shirodkar is also recognised for her close relationship with South superstar Mahesh Babu. One look at her social media, and one can find enough proof of the amazing bond that the two of them share. Not just Mahesh and Namrata, Shilpa shares an amazing bond with her niece and nephew, Sitara and Gautam as well.

In one of her earlier interviews with ETimes, Shilpa Shirodkar had spoken candidly about her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu. She remarked that while the world considers him a superstar, he will always remain a brother to her.

