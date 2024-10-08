Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how sister Namrata and Mahesh Babu reacted to her participation in the reality TV show

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has recently premiered its brand new season with a never-seen-before theme. Among the 18 contestants, Shilpa Shirodkar is one of the most talked-about participants. Recently, the actress revealed how her family, including sister Namrata and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, reacted to her participation in Bigg Boss 18.

In a conversation with Times of India, she said, "They all are very happy for me (Namrata and Mahesh Babu). They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do I’ll do for myself. I know I’m going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They all are very supportive of me and so is my Niece and my nephew as well."

Shilpa earlier refused to talk about her family in an interview with India Today. However, she said, "I have no secrets, and hence I wouldn't need to be cautious or image-conscious. I will be myself and play the game wholeheartedly."

Meanwhile, the actress is doing well in the reality TV show. Recently, a video was posted on her Instagram handle which reflected on her journey in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The caption read, "While we all know that women make many compromises in their lives, our #ShilpaShirodkar recognizes that men also make significant compromises, which people often forget to acknowledge. Shilpa Shirodkar just voiced a much-needed perspective that often goes unspoken."

On the work front, Shilpa Shirodkar began her career as an actor during the late 1980s. She made her debut in 1991 with the film Benaam Badsha. The actress further rose to fame for her roles in the movies Khuda Gawah, Bewafa Sanam, Kishen Kanhaiya, Gopi Kishan and more.

While Shilpa was away from the limelight for a couple of years, she made her acting comeback with the 2013 show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She has returned to the TV screens with her participation in Bigg Boss 18.

