Sai Pallavi reveals a person from Bollywood asked her to hire a PR team to stay in limelight; Her REPLY cannot be missed

Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Amaran co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. During a recent interview while promoting the movie, the actress opened up about her approach to gaining fame. She further made a candid revelation on how a person from Bollywood once asked her to hire a PR agency to boost her visibility in the public eye.

Sai Pallavi said, "A person from Bollywood asked me whether I need a PR Agency to boost myself. So that I can be in the limelight & everyone talks about me."

However, the Amaran actress declined the suggestion and expressed that such limelight would not add any value to her career. "I refused because it's gonna offer nothing & people will be bored if they continuously speak about me," she added.

During the same interview, Sai Pallavi opened up about her debut film Premam, which featured Nivin Pauly as the main lead. Talking about it, the actress revealed how she was hesitant at first to sign the movie. She said, "I never agreed to act in Premam at first. Director Alphonse Puthren had called me, but I didn't believe it."

Sai Pallavi went on to say that initially she thought it was a scam call. "I thought that the girl studying medicine asked me that there is no one in the cinema," the Amaran star said.

For those who may not know, Sai Pallavi was pursuing her medical studies in Georgia when she received the opportunity to star in the movie Premam.

In the same interview, Sai Pallavi recalled sharing a video of her Tango dance performance around the time of Premam. However, she soon realized that the audience's reception was not aligned with her expectations.

"I want the public to see me only this way because I don’t want to cater to another set of audience who wants to look at me as a piece of meat. I just don’t want to feed them, and I don’t want these eyes on me," she said as quoted by Gulte.

Meanwhile, Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi will hit the big screens on October 31, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

