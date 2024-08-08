Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally stepped onto a new chapter of their lives. After much speculation on their relationship, the duo have now got engaged, and the first pictures from their celebration scream pure love.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the proud dad of the hour, dropped candid snapshots from his son Naga Chaitanya’s engagement ceremony with Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo celebrated their union in a traditional yet intimate ceremony.

While Chay wore a traditional attire in white, Sobhita looked breathtaking in a peach and pink-toned saree.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Nagarjuna penned a heartfelt note as he announced the duo’s engagement. He also extended a warm welcome to Sobhita in his family and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

