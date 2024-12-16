Nani goes Ajith Kumar way, to sport a flashy salt and pepper hairstyle for Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third case?

Natural star Nani seems to have his plate full at the moment, courtesy of some of the most amazing projects lined up in his queue already. Amid the heightened excitement surrounding them, one of the actor’s pictures from the Kashmir schedule of shooting HIT: The Third Case has gone viral.

In the pictures, Nani can be seen sporting the first of a kind salt and pepper hairstyle and beard while shooting Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case in Kashmir. The actor looked swagging nonetheless, considering this a rather new and unique style statement pulled off by him.

Check it out here:

Nani is the third actor to join the HIT franchise, which was previously held by stars like Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. The first look of the actor was unveiled back on September 5, where he could be seen pulling off the character of an angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar.

Take a look at the glimpse here:

Nani’s role in the film, as described by the makers, suggested that he would be less of a cop and more of a criminal himself, tasked with solving cases in his own unique way. The film would be making its theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Besides this, Nani’s next venture on the cards would mark his second collaboration with the filmmaker Srikanth Odela. The duo had previously joined hands for the super successful film Dasara in 2023.

Titled The Paradise, the film’s first look has promised to bring up a thrill-packed story where violence and power embody the key players above all.

The character that Nani will play in this movie is said to be an amalgamation of being both ferocious and compelling. While the title of the film suggests some kind of subtle impact is possible, the film, on the contrary, would be everything edge-of-the-seat, considering high-octane action sequences that would inevitably be a part of it.

Nani’s last release, Saripodhaa Saanivaram, also turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. As of September 2024, the vigilance drama had wrapped up at a whopping Rs. 94.85 crore worldwide collections, becoming the third highest grosser for the actor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kannappa: Mohanlal turns into the powerful Kirata who masters Pashupatastra in first look from Vishnu Manchu starrer