Nani on if he was offered lead role in Animal: Would be a little different from Ranbir Kapoor's energy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, Animal, hit screens last December and has garnered positive responses across various languages, proving to be a massive success at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is known for its heightened intense scenes compared to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous works like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Nani, a popular Tollywood actor known for his family-oriented roles, expressed his interest in taking on edgier characters, similar to Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal. When questioned about the possibility of joining a film like Animal with intense scenes, including violence, Nani responded affirmatively.

He stated that if offered a role with the same intensity, he would willingly accept it, acknowledging the unique energy Ranbir brought to the character. Nani stated his openness to challenging roles, mentioning his willingness to explore characters with even more madness than those in Animal. He believes that such roles bring out a different kind of energy and intensity that he is always eager to embrace.

Would be a little different from Ranbir's energy: Nani

Nani in an interview with Gulte said, 'If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in. The moment I play that, the kind of intensity or energy that comes out would be a little different from Ranbir's energy. But 100 percent, that is an energy I will always be sold on.'

More About Animal

Animal is Sandeep Vanga's second project after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Ranvijay Singh, a character obsessed with gaining validation from his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's wife, Geethanjali, while Bobby Deol takes on the role of the main antagonist in this action-packed film, which spans over three hours.

Meanwhile, Nani is basking in the success of his latest release, Hi Nanna. Starring Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role, Hi Nanna is being loved and praised across all languages and is currently streaming on Netflix.

