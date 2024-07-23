Suriya 44 birthday special teaser: Actor looks intense in gangster avatar as he's ready to conquer in Karthik Subbaraj directorial

Suriya joined hands with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. This action drama project created a buzz when the actor-director duo released the first shot video on social media just as filming began in Port Blair.

Now, on the occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday, the makers dropped a special birthday teaser showcasing the actor in a gangster avatar.

Suriya 44 birthday teaser

Suriya 44 makers shared a clip that began with the text "somewhere in the sea," followed by scenes of goons standing on either side of a place marked "Royal Estate." The text then read, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits for... the one," with Suriya's silhouette appearing in the backdrop.

After a while, Suriya, with blood smeared on his face, appears in front of the screen while brandishing a gun. The video ends with a special birthday note for the actor, showing him smirking with a cigarette in his mouth.

Sharing the special birthday teaser, the makers wrote, "An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for #LoveLaughterWar and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya. Wishes from team #Suriya44."

Earlier in the day, Karthik Subbaraj and his team shared a special poster for the film on their social media handles, accompanied by the caption, "Let’s make a wish." The poster featured a striking image of Suriya holding a pistol, with the intriguing message "12:12 tonight."

Advertisement

When Suriya's retro look created sensation

The makers of Suriya 44 previously released a video to announce the start of filming, much to the delight of fans who were treated to a glimpse of Suriya's retro look. The video begins with a shot of him from behind as he sits on a ledge, looking out at the sea. As the camera zooms in, he turns around, delivering a sardonic laugh as it draws nearer. In this scene, Suriya is dressed in a colorful striped shirt and sports a long mullet.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster. Pooja Hegde stars as the female lead, with Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George appearing in crucial roles. Santhosh Narayanan composes the film's music, Shafique Mohamed Ali handles the editing, and Jacki leads the production design team. Produced by 2D Entertainment, Suriya’s own production company, Suriya 44 promises an engaging cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Suriya 44: Pooja Hegde to star opposite Suriya in upcoming collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj