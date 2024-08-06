Nayanthara revisits THIS classic romantic Salman Khan film and says, 'Just pure love'

Nayanthara rewatched one of her favorite films, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. It was none other than Hindi cinema’s classic romantic movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

She shared a picture of the scene with the Dil Deewana song running in the background, featuring the evergreen pair, on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the screenshot, Nayanthara wrote, “These two & this film (heart emojis) just pure love (heart emojis)’’. Check out her Instagram story below:

The Puthiya Niyamam actor expressed her love for the two characters and the film on her Instagram Stories. Well, now it is clear that Nayanthara is a Salman Khan fan.

However, this is not the first time the stunning actress has shown love and admiration for Salman Khan. Earlier, in 2022, Nayanthara thanked Salman Khan for his cameo in her film GodFather, co-starring Chiranjeevi.

Taking to her social media, she wrote, “Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger (sic)."

For the uninitiated, GodFather is the remake of the superhit Malayalam film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The Bigil actress has three exciting projects in the pipeline. Two are in Tamil, and one is a Malayalam film. The first Tamil project is Test, where Nayanthara will be seen alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, the sports flick is anticipated to be released sometime this year. However, an official confirmation has yet to be made. Apart from that, the actress will also feature in Mannangatti Since 1960 with Yogi Babu.

In addition, Nayanthara will be a part of the Malayalam movie Dear Students, which stars Nivin Pauly. It is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, and its release date has yet to be disclosed.

Moreover, as per a report in News18, the actress has a few Bollywood films as well, but no confirmation has been made on that.

