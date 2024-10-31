Nayanthara takes a walk down the memory lane with Vignesh Shivan as they revisit their wedding venue in Mahabalipuram on Diwali

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most-loved couples in South cinema. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple chose to walk down memory lane and revisit their wedding venue. For the unversed, after dating one another for a few years, the duo tied the knot on June 9, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa in Mahabalipuram.

Dropping a glimpse on his Instagram stories, Vignesh Shivan could be seen walking down the stairs that led to the exact spot where he and Nayanthara tied the knot. One could also spot the actress walking a few steps ahead of him.

Atop the clip, Vignesh penned a note expressing his nostalgia upon visiting the same place after so many years. He wrote, “Returning to the same place where we got married after 2 years. Can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments again.”

Back on October 30, 2024, Nayanthara announced an upcoming documentary featuring her and Vignesh Shivan, named Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale. It would be airing on the OTT portal Netflix and will be released on November 18, 2024.

Just the mere announcement of such a project that gave an up-close and personal view to the life behind the screens of the lady superstar left her fans super excited. Some even have guessed if she would include unseen moments from her wedding and her motherhood journey in the same.

Besides her work on-screen as well as her personal life, Nayanthara frequently grabs attention for her unfiltered and bold opinions. For instance, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the Annapoorani star debunked myths about having gotten plastic surgery done on her face.

Unveiling the truth boldly, she vouched anyone to touch and feel if there was any sort of plastic in her skin. She said, “Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But that's not true. On record, not true. It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you'll know there's no plastic in here."

On the work front, Nayanthara has films like Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic and more on the cards for her.

