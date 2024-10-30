Yash starrer Toxic lands in legal controversy over unauthorized felling of trees for film set construction? Here's what we know

Toxic, starring Yash as the main lead, is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. The shooting of Geetu Mohandas-directorial is taking place at a fast pace. However, it has recently been reported that the Yash starrer has landed in a controversy over the illegal cutting of trees for set construction.

According to a PTI report, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials on Tuesday to take disciplinary action against individuals who permitted tree felling on forest land where a set for Toxic was built. He also carried out an on-site inspection of the location where the film was being shot.

In a note to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, he pointed out that 599 acres of gazetted reserve forest land in Bengaluru's Peenya Plantation 1 and Plantation 2 were unlawfully transferred to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in the 1960s without proper de-notification.

"HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to various government and private organizations and individuals, and non-forestry activities take place here. The felling of trees in this forest area is visible from the satellite image," the Forest Minister stated as quoted by PTI.

He noted that he recently became aware that HMT has been leasing out the forest land under its control for film shoots and renting out open areas on a daily basis.

The Forest Minister also said that unauthorized tree felling on forest land constitutes a punishable offense. Referring to past and recent satellite images sourced from the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre, he requested details on the number of trees that had been cut and whether appropriate permissions were secured in compliance with regulations.

He instructed officials to implement disciplinary measures against the officer who authorized the tree felling.

The Forest Minister concluded by stating that if permission was granted to cut the trees in the forest by any officer, then disciplinary action should be taken against that person. Also, a forest offense case must be registered against all those responsible for the illegal felling of trees in the area.

Meanwhile, Yash starrer Toxic will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

