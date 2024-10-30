IT'S OFFICIAL: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale gets an OTT release date; here's when and where you can watch
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale featuring the lady superstar and her husband Vignesh Shivan is all set to make its digital debut. Read on to know more.
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is an upcoming documentary featuring the Jawan actress and her husband Vignesh Shivan. After much anticipation, the film is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The streaming giant recently took to their social media handle to announce the official release date, which is November 18.
Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Thirai-layum natchathiram, vaazhkailayum natchathiram. Watch Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix!"
Take a look at the post below: