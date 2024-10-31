Pushpa 2: Meet Pushpa Raj and Srivalli as husband and wife who are lost in love in Diwali special poster

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise is slowly rolling towards its theatrical release on December 5, 2024. It seems the makers have left no stone unturned for the promotions of the movie already, and it has left the fans breathless with excitement to witness what’s in store for them in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 release.

And recently, Rashmika Mandanna dropped the much-awaited first look of her character Srivalli from the film in one of its new posters. Allu Arjun, who essays the role of Pushpa Raj and her husband in the film, can be seen gazing at her passionately.

Both the actors seemed to be shelling out ultimate chemistry, and their picture perfect pairing seems to have already made audiences go berserk in no time. Along with the post, the diva penned a note as she unveiled the Diwali special poster of her upcoming film. She wrote, "Pushpa Raj & Srivalli wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024."

For the unversed, the film was earlier supposed to be released on December 6, 2024. However, the makers quite recently elated the massive fans how they had decided to prepone the date by a day, promising the same amount of excitement and entertainment like always.

Even before its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 has been one such movie that has not stopped from causing quite the stir on the internet, courtesy of the new developments and details about the film unveiled by the makers every now and then.

Being the worthy sequel of its super succesful predessor film, Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil reprise their respective roles, but in a new context and plot line. Several reports have also suggested that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be making a special appearance in the film, for a dance sequence.

Earlier, during a press meeting for the film, makers of Pushpa 2 had addressed conjecture about the film getting a third installment. To everyone's surprise, the producer did confirm that a third part of the film is likely, and hints for the same will be left in the ending of the second installment itself.

